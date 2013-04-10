Historic Home Tour: Donald MacRae House

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Donald MacRae House is a beautiful Queen Anne style home located at 3rd and Dock streets. It’s hard to miss, and it’s part of this year’s Azalea Festival Historic Home Tour.

It’s part of St. James Church now. Originally built for Capt. Donald MacRae, the home went through a major renovation along with the church. More than $1 million was spent on the building that houses Rev. Ron Abrams’s office.

“We began by renovating this building. This is the MacRae House, and it was built in 1901. It was designed by Henry Bacon, who was a famous architect in the US, who designed the Lincoln Memorial and many other architectural buildings in Washington, DC,” Rev. Abrams said.

You can visit the Donald MacRae House at 25 S. 3rd Street during the Azalea Festival Historic Home Tour Saturday and Sunday.

  • Anne Russell

    My great-grandparents, Rev. Edward and Eliza Wootten, lived next door to MacRae house, at 11 South Third. As a child, I used to take a basket of figs to Mrs. MacRae on summer mornings. I was in awe of this mansion as I approached it, and afraid to ring the front door bell.

