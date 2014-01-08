Staying on Track: Keep your New Year’s resolution to get fit

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Staying on track with your New Year’s Resolution to get fit is a little easier with advice from Personal Trainer Brian Knox.

Brian starts by recommending setting simple and achievable goals to make sure you are successful.

He adds that your should make your reasons for getting fit personal such as a wedding or to be more active with your kids.

Finally, Brian recommends to remember don’t get frustrated and you will see results over time.

You can contact Brian Knox at www.facebook.com/bbcoachknox.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Instagram launches #HereForYou campaign for mental health awareness
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
North Carolina health officials report 7 cases of mumps
Read More»
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Humpday Health: Get your butt in gear
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments