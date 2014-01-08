Staying on Track: Keep your New Year’s resolution to get fit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Staying on track with your New Year’s Resolution to get fit is a little easier with advice from Personal Trainer Brian Knox.

Brian starts by recommending setting simple and achievable goals to make sure you are successful.

He adds that your should make your reasons for getting fit personal such as a wedding or to be more active with your kids.

Finally, Brian recommends to remember don’t get frustrated and you will see results over time.

You can contact Brian Knox at www.facebook.com/bbcoachknox.