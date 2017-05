By Jason Gonzales

OAK ISLAND, NC (StarNews) — It is being advertised as the largest home on Oak Island and is causing a furor among town council members and some residents.

The house, being constructed near 6900 West Beach Drive, is slated to have three stories, an elevator, 15 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

In reaction, the town council plans to vote on a 90-day moratorium banning any new homes larger than six bedrooms.

