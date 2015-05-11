Man pulled from Oak Island waters

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island fire and ocean rescue crews pulled a man out of the ocean this morning.

Rescue crews got the call just before 11:30 a.m. in the area of 3900 block of West Beach Road. Fire officials say when they arrived on scene, they learned a man in his 20s had been under water for about 10 minutes. Officials say after performing CPR on scene for about 30 minutes, they were able to detect a pulse. The man, who officials believe was part of a college-age group staying in the area, was transported to Dosher Memorial Hospital.

There’s no word on his condition. The group was from out of state, officials believe.

There’s no word on whether rip currents played a role in the incident. There is still a rip current risk in the area from the system that was Tropical Storm Ana.