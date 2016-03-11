Three more charged in Rocky Point home invasion

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , ,

Thomas William Brown Jr. and Dalton Eugene Carver. (Photos: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Deputies said three more men are facing charges in a home break-in and armed robbery.

Dallas Vance Shepard III (Photo: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)

Dallas Vance Shepard III (Photo: Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the incident happened on Sunday at a home on NC 210 in Rocky Point. Dallas Shepard III was charged earlier this week with crimes related to the robbery.

Yesterday, deputies with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office made two more arrests — Dalton Eugene Carver, 20, and Thomas William Brown Jr., 25. Both are facing charges including first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and other charges.

This morning, deputies said they made another arrest — Jhoslyn Edwardo Romero, 20. Romero is facing similar charges. A booking photo of Romero wasn’t provided at the time of the release.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

 

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Kevin Wuzzardo

    Thanks for the heads up. It’s fixed now.

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man arrested for armed robbery in Wilmington Saturday
Read More»
Bill Cosby trial
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bill Cosby doesn’t testify at his sexual assault trial as defense rests
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Suspects wanted for stealing $250 in tequila from Belville ABC store
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments