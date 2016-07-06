Columbus Co. Sheriff: Deputy swerving to avoid deer caused fatal accident

WHITEVILLE, NC (FAYOBSERVER.COM) — A vehicle crash that killed a Fair Bluff man last month resulted from a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office deputy trying to avoid a deer in the roadway, Sheriff Lewis Hatcher said Tuesday.
The NC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
Hatcher was responding to speculation from some Columbus County commissioners that Deputy Ryan Bailey Gibson might have been distracted on the morning of June 24 when his marked patrol car crossed the center line on Princess Ann Road near Cerro Gordo, then sideswiped a GMC pick-up truck as it moved to avoid the impact.