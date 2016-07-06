Columbus Co. Sheriff: Deputy swerving to avoid deer caused fatal accident

WHITEVILLE, NC (FAYOBSERVER.COM) — A vehicle crash that killed a Fair Bluff man last month resulted from a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office deputy trying to avoid a deer in the roadway, Sheriff Lewis Hatcher said Tuesday.

The NC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Hatcher was responding to speculation from some Columbus County commissioners that Deputy Ryan Bailey Gibson might have been distracted on the morning of June 24 when his marked patrol car crossed the center line on Princess Ann Road near Cerro Gordo, then sideswiped a GMC pick-up truck as it moved to avoid the impact.

  Patricia Brownlee

    Why no one ever told the family this. I have traveled that road many of times to see my brother and not once saw a deer. If mr. Hatcher believed his deputy why he never came to us. Its been almost a year and we never heard what happened to the deputy. My brother was on his way to work as he do everyday and his duputy decided it was a good ideal to take my brothers life instead of a dum deer. How is this right in his eyes? My family is still hurting and June 24, 2017 will be a year we are without him. His 3yr old son misses his dad, his mother crys everyday and night bc she wants her son back, brother and sisters missing him also. This man still has his family to go home to every night but my little brother can’t. We need justice for Robert Brownlee.

