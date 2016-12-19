Cooper says North Carolina will repeal LGBT law after Charlotte vote

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – North Carolina’s incoming governor says that legislators are planning to hold a special session to repeal a law limiting protections for LGBT people.

Gov.-elect Roy Cooper issued a statement Monday. Cooper says legislators plan to hold the session on the law known as HB2 on Tuesday because Charlotte repealed a local nondiscrimination ordinance that Republicans blamed for the statewide law.

The Charlotte City Council met Monday to repeal the ordinance enacted in early 2016. Charlotte’s law made businesses allow people to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity.

However, the Council’s move is contingent on North Carolina legislators fully repealing HB2 by December 31.

The statewide law known as HB2 requires people to use restrooms in many public buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates and excludes sexual orientation and gender identity from statewide antidiscrimination protections.

