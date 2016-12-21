Duke Energy cleared to build 2 nuclear power reactors in SC

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has awarded Duke Energy licenses to build two nuclear power reactors in South Carolina, a decade after the project was first announced.

The federal agency announced Wednesday the licenses allow the utility to build and operate two reactors near Gaffney, South Carolina, that use “advanced passive” safety.

But the Charlotte Observer reports that Duke may never build the $11 billion William States Lee plant. Duke applied for the licenses in December 2007, but officials say it’s unclear whether the company will proceed.

The newspaper reports that factors going into the decision include electricity demands, the cost of natural gas and environmental regulations

The company said in a July filing it has spent nearly $495 million in pre-construction costs since 2011.

 

  • feelsonfire

    Excellent news! Safe nuclear power is the future.

    • Vog46

      Agree but I still worry about the spent fuel rods
      But here in SC/NC there isn’t much worry from earthquakes and if you build them away from the coast you can avoid the Fukishima type accidents. Tornadoes remain a concern but they can scram a reactor safely.

      Vog

