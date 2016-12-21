First round recap of Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament

Laney's Sydni Simpson tries to keep the basketball in play on December 21, 2016. Photo: Rodney Williams

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first round of the Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament is complete. Most of the local teams in the girls portion of the event won. Most of the local teams in the boys portion of the event did not. Check out our game action!

Girls Scoreboard – Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament

Laney 51 – Strom Thurmond 43 **see video

Hoggard 58 – Conway 51 **see video

New Hanover 51 – North Brunswick 43 **see video

Havelock 50 – Ashley 35 **see video

Boys Scoreboard – Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament

Pender 66 – Ashley 61 **see video

South Central 52 – Hoggard 46 **see video

Panther Creek 68 – Laney 47 **see video

New Hanover 63 – Strom Thurmond 38 **see video

Thursday’s Pairings – Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament