First round recap of Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first round of the Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament is complete. Most of the local teams in the girls portion of the event won. Most of the local teams in the boys portion of the event did not. Check out our game action!
Girls Scoreboard – Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament
- Laney 51 – Strom Thurmond 43 **see video
- Hoggard 58 – Conway 51 **see video
- New Hanover 51 – North Brunswick 43 **see video
- Havelock 50 – Ashley 35 **see video
Boys Scoreboard – Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament
- Pender 66 – Ashley 61 **see video
- South Central 52 – Hoggard 46 **see video
- Panther Creek 68 – Laney 47 **see video
- New Hanover 63 – Strom Thurmond 38 **see video
Thursday’s Pairings – Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament
- Girls (at Ashley High School)
- 3:00 Strom Thurmond vs. Conway
- 4:30 Ashley vs. North Brunswick
- 6:00 Laney vs. Hoggard
- 7:30 Havelock vs. New Hanover
- Boys (at New Hanover High School)
- 3:00 Ashley vs. Hoggard
- 4:30 Laney vs. Strom Thurmond
- 6:00 South Central vs. Pender
- 7:30 New Hanover vs. Panther Creek