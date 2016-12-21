First round recap of Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , , ,

Laney's Sydni Simpson tries to keep the basketball in play on December 21, 2016. Photo: Rodney Williams
Laney's Sydni Simpson tries to keep the basketball in play on December 21, 2016. Photo: Rodney Williams

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first round of the Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament is complete. Most of the local teams in the girls portion of the event won. Most of the local teams in the boys portion of the event did not. Check out our game action!

Girls Scoreboard – Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament

  • Laney 51 – Strom Thurmond 43 **see video
  • Hoggard 58 – Conway 51 **see video
  • New Hanover 51 – North Brunswick 43  **see video
  • Havelock 50 – Ashley 35  **see video

Boys Scoreboard – Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament

  • Pender 66 – Ashley 61 **see video
  • South Central 52 – Hoggard 46  **see video
  • Panther Creek 68 – Laney 47  **see video
  • New Hanover 63 – Strom Thurmond 38  **see video

 

still1221_00007

Thursday’s Pairings – Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament

  • Girls (at Ashley High School)
  • 3:00 Strom Thurmond vs. Conway
  • 4:30 Ashley vs. North Brunswick
  • 6:00 Laney vs. Hoggard
  • 7:30 Havelock vs. New Hanover
  • Boys (at New Hanover High School)
  • 3:00 Ashley vs. Hoggard
  • 4:30 Laney vs. Strom Thurmond
  • 6:00 South Central vs. Pender
  • 7:30 New Hanover vs. Panther Creek

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

New Hanover's Colton Caston shows good defensive form on December 14, 2016. (Photo: John Rendleman/WWAY)
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Game times are set for next week’s Phenom Hoops Joe Miller Invitational
Read More»
basketball 2
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
East Bladen High to host holiday hoops event
Read More»
New Hanover senior Accheaus Fields heads for the bench at Brogden Hall in Wilmington on Feb. 9, 2016. (Photo: Rodney Williams)
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Bracket for next week’s Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament released
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments