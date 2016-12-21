Local non-profits help Wilmington girl battling cancer

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , ,

Members of local non-profits help the family of a Wilmington girl battling cancer (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)
Members of local non-profits help the family of a Wilmington girl battling cancer (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Local non-profits are coming together to help a Wilmington family whose daughter is battling cancer.

7-year-old Gabby was diagnosed with lymphoma this past August.

Although Gabby is currently in a hospital in Chapel Hill, members of Empowerment in Pink, Permission 2 Dream, Wilmington Buffalo Soldiers and the Port City Kickball League came together to present her family with a check for $1,140.

“Thank you for supporting us in this time of our lives,” Bonnie Garris, Gabby’s mother, said. “It is hard, but we’ve got God on our side.”

Community members on “Team Gabby” spoke with Gabby and her family through Skype on Wednesday to wish her a merry Christmas and offer words of encouragement.

Empowerment in Pink encourages and empowers cancer patients, survivors, and their families through embracing, caring, and sharing. The organization is dedicated to offering support groups for any individual that has been diagnosed with or is being treated for cancer.

Gabby’s family also had some exciting news for the group. They just found out that Gabby will get to come home from Chapel Hill.

For more information about Empowerment in Pink, click here.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Cindy Stowell won $103,000 on "Jeopardy!" Her episodes aired days after she died of cancer in December 2016. (Photo: Jeopardy!/Facebook)
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Cancer-stricken ‘Jeopardy!’ player wins $103K before death
Read More»
The Bellamy Mansion is decorated for Christmas (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Bellamy Mansion hosts ‘Night of Lights’ holiday event
Read More»
Volunteers work to improve the home of an Army veteran in Hampstead
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Volunteers help improve home for Army veteran
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments