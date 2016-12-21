To trip or not to trip; that is the question for Duke’s Grayson Allen

Duke's Grayson took another trip down memory lane on December 21, 2016. (Photo WTVD)
GREENSBORO, NC (AP) – Duke guard Grayson Allen picked up a first-half technical foul after appearing to trip an Elon player Wednesday night.

Allen got tangled with a driving Steven Santa Ana on a foul and Santa Ana hit the floor. Officials reviewed replays that showed Allen kicking his right leg up and catching the back of Santa Ana’s left knee, leading to the technical with 4:15 left.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski pulled Allen and he sat the rest of the half – at one point standing with a towel around his neck and shaking his head as a timeout began.

The Atlantic Coast Conference reprimanded Allen last season for tripping Florida State’s Xavier Rathan-Mayes in a game. That came roughly two weeks after Allen received a flagrant foul for tripping Louisville’s Ray Spalding.

