Traffic barriers installed at Compass Pointe entrance

Traffic barriers at Compass Pointe. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A family who lost their teen daughter in a car accident has pushed to improve safety at the intersection where she died.

Now, changes have been made on Highway 74/76 at the entrance to Compass Pointe.

When people who live in Leland’s Compass Pointe neighborhood leave their homes, they see these new traffic barriers at the front of the community as well as the center divider of Highway 74/76.

The family of Lindsay Benton, a teen who died in a fatal car accident while turning left here in august, called for the NC Department of Transportation to force drivers to go right.

The DOT responded with the barriers to try and prevent any more fatal accidents.

You used to be able to turn left and head east toward Wilmington, now drivers are forced to turn right and flip a U-turn at Malmo Loop Road. This causes a delay but possibly prevents deaths.

Residents tell us they had no prior notice the barriers were going up, but some hope that they can do some good.

“I hope this helps us. That’s the most important thing,” Compass Pointe resident Kathleen Rosenberg said. “No more lives lost.”

While some think these barriers are good for the area, others disagree.

Some don’t like the fact that they weren’t told about the plans to install the barriers.

Others worry that the barriers take away from the beauty of Compass Pointe and that residents have a right to choose their path.

“There are 750 current homeowners in here that have different opinions,” Raymond DAlesio said. “If they want to make a left, they should be able to make that left.”

The DOT says that the barriers are a temporary fix until a developer makes permanent changes in the future.

We reached out to the family of Lindsay Benton, her step-mother Kelli told us the family is happy about the decision to put in the barriers, but doesn’t want to start a debate with other residents who have different opinions.