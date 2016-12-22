CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bus rider injured after e-cig bursts into flames

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a man was taken to a California hospital Wednesday afternoon after an e-cigarette exploded in his pocket while he was riding a bus.

The Fresno Bee reports that witnesses on the bus say the man was trying use the device when the driver told him to stop. Authorities say the man then put the device in his pocket where it malfunctioned and burst into flames. Witnesses say the man jumped from his seat screaming for help, the newspaper reported.

Fresno Fire Department spokesman Hector Vasquez says the victim was conscious and alert at the hospital. His name and age were not released. No one else was injured.

His condition was not available Thursday.

