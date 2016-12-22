Common plumbing mistakes made during holidays

Mr. Rooter Plumbing gives tips on avoid problems during holidays. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As many of you get together with family and friends for the holidays, there are a few things you should know in order to prevent a Christmas nightmare.

Clogging a sink or a toilet is probably the worst case scenario, but it’s something that always happens to someone during this time of the year.

Employees with Mr. Rooter Plumbing say holidays are a busy time for them and you never know what the next call will hold.

Senior Technician Josue Melendez says the most common problems he deals with are the garbage disposal clogging and sewage overflowing.

Melendez has been with the company for seven years and says nothing surprises him anymore.

“Some people think you can put anything down the disposal and that’s not the case.” Melendez said. “Depending on how much horsepower it has, depends on what you can put down the disposal.”

Melendez says avoid putting stringy food like celery and corn husks along with lima beans and pasta down the disposal.

If you have an older toilet tank, make sure you give plenty of time between flushes otherwise it could cause a back up.

Another way to avoid a backup is by getting your septic system pumped every 3-5 years.