Duke suspends Grayson Allen after latest tripping incident

DURHAM, NC (WWAY) — Duke has suspended star Garyson Allen indefinitely after another incident with an opponent last night.

Allen was whistled with a technical foul with 4:15 left in the first half of Duke’s game against Elon in Greensboro after getting tangled with Elon’s Steven Santa Ana, who was driving to the basket. It sent Santa Ana to the floor. Officials reviewed replays that showed Allen kicking his right leg up and catching the back of Santa Ana’s left knee.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski pulled Allen for the rest of the half, with Allen at one point standing with a towel around his neck and shaking his head during a timeout. Allen finished with three points.

This morning Duke issued this statement from Krzyzewski announcing the suspension:

“We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon. As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable. He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”

The incident last night marks the third time Allen, a junior from Jacksonville, FL, has tripped an opponent during his career at Duke.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.