Let it Flow: Wilmington family surprised with free plumbing service

WILMINGTON, NC — Mr. Rooter Plumbing Company is spreading some holiday cheer through its annual Let it Flow campaign.

Today, company technicians repaired a pipe leak for Deborah Robertson. When the time came for Robertson to sign the bill, the technicians informed her that the service was free of charge.

Robertson has seven children, one of whom has autism.

She says that this holiday season has been a financially difficult time, and her family did not know how it would pay for the leak repairs.

Robertson says that this holiday surprise was a blessing.

“I want to give all the glory to God for what great things he does. He’s a right-on-time-guy, He comes through right on time.What a blessing! Three days before Christmas. I couldn’t ask for a better gift,” she said.

Mr. Rooter’s gave Robertson a card which contained a holiday poem informing her of the free service.

She says the leak had been a problem for a while, and now that it has been fixed, her family’s stress has finally been lifted.