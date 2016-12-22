Murder suspect arrested in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Wake County murder suspect is on his way back to the triangle after his arrest this morning in New Hanover County.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they received word that Julien Antonio Allen was in the area. They arrested him around 11:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Governors Road.

Allen was wanted out of Wake County for charges of first-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.