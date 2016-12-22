NC Aquarium educates kids on conservation

Conservation and marine life safety are key lessons in the Elf Camps. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is getting in the holiday spirit with events like the Elf Camps.

The camp gave kids the ability to go under the sea to learn about marine life and holiday magic.

Kids came to the aquarium at Fort Fisher to take part in their annual Elf Camps.

It’s an event that the aquarium puts on to help kids get in the holiday spirit and learn about conservation.

“Each day each camp there’s a theme so today we’re talking about salt water animals,” Lead Special Activities instructor Erin Gross said. “So we have some animal programs and we take them around the aquarium to teach them about the animals as well.”

The aquarium puts on these all day Elf Camps in December as part of their holiday celebration.

In addition to being able to tour the aquarium and learn about salt water animals, the kids also made crafts to bring home to their families for Christmas.

The crafts were just part of the fun; the other part was being able to learn about marine life from the aquarium staff.

For the staff, they always embrace the opportunity to teach kids about marine life and conservation.

“Along with our crafts and our education programs we try to instill that conservation message to the kids as well.” Gross said.

If you missed out on the Elf Camps this year, don’t worry. They’ll be back next year at the aquarium.