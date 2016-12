New Hanover boys & Hoggard girls advance to Brogden championship games

Laney's Ava John tries to hold off the Hoggard Vikings on December 22, 2016. (Photo: John Rendleman/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second round of the Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament is complete. The New Hanover will play for the tournament title on Friday after securing a semifinal win on Thursday. The girls championship game will feature Hoggard. Check out our game action from Thursday night.

Thursday’s Scoreboard – Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament

Boys

Hoggard 51 – Ashley 48

Strom Thurmond 63 – Laney 57

South Central 68 – Pender 57 **see video

New Hanover 53 – Panther Creek 51 **see video

Hoggard 51 – Ashley 48 Strom Thurmond 63 – Laney 57 South Central 68 – Pender 57 **see video New Hanover 53 – Panther Creek 51 **see video Girls

Conway 57 – Strom Thurmond 44

Ashley 43 – North Brunswick 35

Hoggard 40 – Laney 37 **see video

Havelock 46 – New Hanover 45 **see video

Friday’s Schedule – Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament

Girls (all games at Ashley)

North Brunswick vs. Strom Thurmond, 11 a.m.

Ashley vs. Conway, 12:30 p.m.

Laney vs. New Hanover, 2 p.m.

Hoggard vs. Havelock, 3:30 p.m.

Boys (all games at New Hanover High School’s Brogden Hall)