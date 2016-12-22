Possibly contaminated pork skin products shipped to NC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WWAY) — A South Carolina company is recalling nearly 8,000 pounds of pork skin products, some of which were shipped to North Carolina, that may be contaminated with salmonella.

In a news release, The USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service said the recall involves Pork Rinds & Snacks, LLC, a Spartanburg, SC establishment.

FSIS said read-to-eat pork skin items were produced on various dates between September 27, 2016 and December 13, 2016. They said the following products are subject to recall:

4022 lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH Salsa & Sour Cream SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”

3208-lbs. of 1.5 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH SALSA & SOUR CREAM SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”

399-lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “COUNTRY TIME Old Fashioned Fried PORK SKINS CHICHARRONES SALSA & SOUR CREAM FLAVOR” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17”to “MAR 23 17.”

The products subject to recall have establishment number “EST. M00888” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

FSIS said the company’s seasoning supplier notified the company that the seasoning mix contained milk powder recalled by Valley Milk Products.

Valley Milk Products recalled non-fat high heat milk powder and sweet cream buttermilk products on December 9 over potential salmonella contamination.

The FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

If you have purchased these products, you’re asked not to consume them. The FSIS said anyone worried about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.