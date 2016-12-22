Season of Giving: Two moms get makeovers, fresh start

Nadeen Helou

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nadeen Helou and Kanisha Privott are both single mothers who are getting a fresh start.

They have been getting job help from Phoenix Hometown Hires and fresh looks from Salon Beyond Basics Wigs.

When they showed up for their day of beauty, Kendall Fuqua said “We just wanna make it fun and an exciting opportunity for them to learn how to work with hair and how to work with makeup and skincare so they can be ready to face the world and their new challenges.”

The makeovers, however, are just one step for these women. They began their journey with Ally Thornton at Phoenix who says, however, that the makeover is an important final step.

” Forty to fifty percent of getting a job interview,” she says, “is appearance and how you look.”

Privott is already starting a job and Helou got an interview during her makeover reveal.