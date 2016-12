The Lee family finding out they just won the 2016 Roof Rescue contest!

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County family who opens their doors to so many people will now have a new roof over their heads to continue their love for the community. Thanks to Flores and Foley Roofing and Suntrust Mortgage, the WWAY 2016 Roof Rescue is a major success. Thank you to everyone who entered!

Watch the video to see the WWAY Surprise Squad roll up on the unsuspecting winners!