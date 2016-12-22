What Did We Miss? Police save “frozen” woman who’s actually a mannequin

WWAY occasionally misses a news story so local comedian Wills Maxwell comes in to give his take on these overlooked stories.

Police in New York smashed a car window to save a woman who was really just a medical training dummy. The Royal Shakespeare Company is now using motion capture technology in their live production of “The Tempest”. UPS accidentally sent a rifle to a couple that ordered a toy.

We also award our final Grinch of the Week who is a Tennessee woman that stole Christmas lawn decorations alongside two teenagers.

