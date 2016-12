WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police and other emergency crews responded to an accident this afternoon regarding a Wave Transit bus.

The crash happened just before 3:00 p.m. at the corner where 17th Street turns into Rankin, which is near Oakdale Cemetery.

A police spokeswoman says the bus ran off the road. It appears it hit a tree and telephone pole. Three people were hurt, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say there are no charges at this time.