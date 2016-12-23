Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck toddler

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Columbia police are searching for a driver who they say struck a child on a sidewalk.

Media outlets report the three-year-old child was walking with his or her mother Thursday evening when the toddler was struck by a van that was pulling out of a driveway.

Columbia Police Lt. R.L. White says the child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are looking for the driver of a red Dodge caravan van with South Carolina license plate KVC 523.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

