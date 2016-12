It is the season of giving, and one boy is making sure to not only do his part now, but year round.

Donnie Stoltz is helping families all over Sioux Falls have a Merry Christmas.

Stoltz started Donnie’s Closet last year to make sure every child has the opportunity to play sports.

If you’d like to help by donating to Donnie’s Closet, check out his Facebook page here.