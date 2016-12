WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A lot of people are out and about last minute shopping this weekend, and thanks to The City of Wilmington on-street parking downtown is free.

The meters even say happy holidays, spreading Christmas cheer. It is just one less thing you have to worry about when shopping local for your loved ones.

Again, on-street parking will be free until Monday January 2nd.

However, fees for parking in the decks will remain the same.