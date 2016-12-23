Ferries operating on amended holiday schedule

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – If you’ll be taking a ferry over the holiday weekend, then keep this in mind. The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s ferry division is running on an amended schedule both Saturday and Sunday.

Regular schedules will resume on Monday.

The schedules for each route are as follows:

Southport-Fort Fisher:

Dec. 24:

From Southport: 7 a.m., 8:30, 9:15, 10, 10:45, 11:30, 12:15 p.m., 1, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45, 6:15.

From Fort Fisher: 7:45 a.m., 9:15, 10, 10:45, 11:30, 12:15 p.m., 1, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45, 5:30, 7.

Dec. 25:

From Southport: 7 a.m., 8:30, 9:15, 10:45, 11:30, 1 p.m., 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45, 6:15.

From Fort Fisher: 7:45 a.m., 9:15, 10, 11:30, 12:15 p.m., 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45, 5:30, 7.

Currituck-Knotts Island:

Dec. 24 & 25:

From Currituck 6 a.m., 9, 11, 2 p.m., 4.

From Knotts Island: 7 a.m., 10, noon, 3 p.m., 5.

Hatteras-Ocracoke:

Dec. 24:

From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, noon, 1 p.m., 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, midnight.

From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10:30, 11:30, 12:30 p.m., 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 10:30.

Dec. 25:

From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6, 8, 9, 11, noon, 2 p.m., 3, 6, 9, midnight.

From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30, 7:30, 9:30, 10:30, 12:30 p.m., 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke:

Dec. 24-25:

From Swan Quarter: 4 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 12:30 p.m.

Cedar Island-Ocracoke:

Dec. 24-25:

From Cedar Island: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Bayview-Aurora:

Dec. 24-25:

From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15, 8:45, 11, 2 p.m., 3:30, 5:40.

From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8, 10:15, 11:45, 2:45 p.m., 5, 6:15.

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach:

Dec. 24-25:

From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45, 6:45, 7:45, 9, 11, noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 10, midnight.

From Minnesott Beach: 5:25 a.m., 6:15, 7:15, 8;30, 10, 11:30, 12:30 p.m., 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12:30 a.m.