Ferries operating on amended holiday schedule

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – If you’ll be taking a ferry over the holiday weekend, then keep this in mind.  The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s ferry division is running on an amended schedule both Saturday and Sunday.

Regular schedules will resume on Monday.

The schedules for each route are as follows:

Southport-Fort Fisher:
Dec. 24:
From Southport: 7 a.m., 8:30, 9:15, 10, 10:45, 11:30, 12:15 p.m., 1, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45, 6:15.
From Fort Fisher: 7:45 a.m., 9:15, 10, 10:45, 11:30, 12:15 p.m., 1, 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45, 5:30, 7.
Dec. 25:
From Southport: 7 a.m., 8:30, 9:15, 10:45, 11:30, 1 p.m., 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45, 6:15.
From Fort Fisher: 7:45 a.m., 9:15, 10, 11:30, 12:15 p.m., 1:45, 2:30, 3:15, 4, 4:45, 5:30, 7.

Currituck-Knotts Island:
Dec. 24 & 25:
From Currituck 6 a.m., 9, 11, 2 p.m., 4.
From Knotts Island: 7 a.m., 10, noon, 3 p.m., 5.

Hatteras-Ocracoke:
Dec. 24:
From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, noon, 1 p.m., 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, midnight.
From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10:30, 11:30, 12:30 p.m., 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 10:30.
Dec. 25:
From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6, 8, 9, 11, noon, 2 p.m., 3, 6, 9, midnight.
From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30, 7:30, 9:30, 10:30, 12:30 p.m., 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke:
Dec. 24-25:
From Swan Quarter: 4 p.m.
From Ocracoke: 12:30 p.m.

Cedar Island-Ocracoke:
Dec. 24-25:
From Cedar Island: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
From Ocracoke: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Bayview-Aurora:
Dec. 24-25:
From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15, 8:45, 11, 2 p.m., 3:30, 5:40.
From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8, 10:15, 11:45, 2:45 p.m., 5, 6:15.

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach:
Dec. 24-25:
From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45, 6:45, 7:45, 9, 11, noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 10, midnight.
From Minnesott Beach: 5:25 a.m., 6:15, 7:15, 8;30, 10, 11:30, 12:30 p.m., 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12:30 a.m.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

ferrymvff.jpg
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry back to partial service
Read More»
ferrymvff.jpg
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
NC Ferry System moves to off-season schedule
Read More»
RoadWork
4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Several local projects included in the state’s next transportation plan
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments