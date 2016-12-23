ILM airport busy during holiday travel

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It is the most wonderful time of the year aside from holiday traveling, for airports it is the busiest.

Airports across the country were slammed Friday including the Wilmington International Airport. ILM may be smaller than most, but that does not mean they do not stay busy, especially during the holidays.

“Christmas tends to be more spread out, some go earlier, some wait until today, but today is a very heavy day we’re booked solid today,” Airport Director, Julie Wilsey said.

But despite the holiday rush Wilsey says they are always prepared, the only big concern is weather.

“We are all used to the holiday season so they staff accordingly and really a lot of it depends on the weather. We have to ya know, react to mother nature throughout the system and we’re crossing our fingers hoping that everyone will get home in time for Christmas,” Wilsey said.

Fortunately all the travelers WWAY spoke with Friday afternoon have not had any weather related issues or delays thus far.

“They did not actually, they have had difficulties in the past coming for this holiday but today was a breeze. Their flight left on time in LaGuardia and arrived early here so this worked out perfectly,” resident, Richard Agnitsch said.

One passenger flying in from New York says her flight was also a breeze, her four-year-old son even dressed up like Santa to spread Christmas cheer.

“Luke has been ready for Christmas, he has been counting down the days. So he decided he wanted to come down in Santa PJs,” passenger, Chole Gorga said.

Traveling in general can be tough, but during the holidays Wilsey urges passengers to be a little extra patient and arrive to the airport in plenty of time to make your flight.

She also adds if you are traveling with wrapped gifts they will need to be checked or TSA will have to unwrap them. A piece of advice those traveling with goodies may need to know.

“It’s a wonderful time of year and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas,” Agnitsch said.

USA Today reports a record 45 million passengers are expected to fly for the holidays, possibly making it the busiest year yet for air travel in the United States.