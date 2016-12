New basketball courts at Maides Park (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Maides Park in Wilmington looks a little different these days now that a construction project has wrapped up.

The park now features brand new basketball courts that are also handicap accessible.

Along with the new courts, people who visit the park can enjoy many other newly renovated features.

That includes open athletic fields, a playground and a baseball and softball diamond.

The park is now open for play.