Man accused in deadly Arkansas road rage case pleads not guilty

LITTLE ROCK, AR (AP) – A man accused in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Little Rock has pleaded not guilty to preliminary charges of capital murder and two counts of committing a terroristic act.

Gary Eugene Holmes entered the plea Friday morning, about 12 hours after he turned himself in at police headquarters in connection with the Dec. 17 death of Acen King.

Little Rock District Judge Alice Lightle ruled that Holmes be held in jail without bond, and a review hearing was set for Feb. 22.

Police accuse Holmes of firing his gun into a car driven by Acen’s grandmother. The boy was struck by gunfire and died at a hospital.