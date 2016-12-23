New Hanover County teen missing for third time in recent months

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police are searching for a missing teen.

Cassie Garrett, 16, who was last seen on Fillmore Drive.

She has long brown hair and blue eyes and weighs around 130lbs.

She was recently reported missing out of Whiteville in October.

Earlier this month, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office began searching for her after she was last seen December 5 on Market Street. She later returned home.

No word yet on when Garrett was last seen on Fillmore Drive.

If you know where she is, call police at (910) 343-3600.