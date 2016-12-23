WATCH: Cute puppy dressed as elf will make your Christmas

Laurie Hudgins has done her best to spread the Christmas spirit by filming her two puppies on her porch in Suffolk, Virginia.
Oh, and one of the pups is dressed as a little elf. Try your best not to love the sight of these two dogs walking around.
Tags: Distraction, Holidays, Viral video
Laurie Hudgins has done her best to spread the Christmas spirit by filming her two puppies on her porch in Suffolk, Virginia.
Oh, and one of the pups is dressed as a little elf. Try your best not to love the sight of these two dogs walking around.