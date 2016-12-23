Wrightsville Beach Museum holds Christmas open house

Wrightsville Beach Museum of History open house. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History held a Christmas open house today that featured a very special guest.

This is the first year that the museum has held an open house to get people to come visit and see some of the history of the area.

Just before his big day, Santa was at the museum and even showed us around.

The museum takes guests into the past and shows what the beach community was like with memorabilia dating all the way back to the early 1900’s.

It was nice of Santa to show us around, but what brings him to the beach today?

“It’s a wonderful place here on the island,” Santa said. “They have lots of grass and beach. The reindeer love that grass and we stop here so they can get something to eat and drink and visit the Wrightsville Beach Museum and then we’re off to our next stop.”

While Santa may not be there, you can still visit the museum any time during their normal business hours.