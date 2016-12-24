2 Houston rappers charged with drug felonies

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

HOUSTON, TX (AP) — Two Houston rappers face felony drug-related charges.

Court documents show Paul Michael Slayton, known as Paul Wall, was arrested Friday in Houston along with fellow rapper Ronald Bryant, known as Baby Bash, and eight other people.

The two were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Authorities allege Slayton and Bryant had tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as THC – the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychoactive effect.

Court records didn’t list attorneys for either Slayton or Bryant, who each are free on bonds of $20,000.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

shooting
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
4 people dead in Christmas Eve shooting in Wilson
Read More»
Shooting
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Shootout in Columbia home leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Read More»
(Photo: MGN)
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Driver trying to pass cars hits truck head-on, killing teen
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments