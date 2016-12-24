Christmas Eve community outreach dinner feeds thousands

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Pine Valley United Methodist Church held it’s annual Christmas Eve community outreach dinner Saturday night, feeding more than 3,300 people across Wilmington.

For about six years now, the church has given back to the community preparing and delivering meals to different shelters and charity organizations throughout the area.

On top of that they also hosted a dinner for members and anyone else who wanted to join. They had everything from mac and cheese, turkey, ham and stuffing to all kinds of dessert.

An amazing Christmas Eve dinner all made possible by the church, donations, and volunteers.

“We’ve been doing this for a number of years now. It was a dream and it started out with a very small amount and it has grown, and grown and grown. And it is just something that this entire church has really put their heart into,” Food Service Director, Shirley Mcleod said.

Mcleod says more than 100 people volunteered over the past week to cook, clean up, and deliver meals to those who could not make it.