Dogs seized in arrest might be available for adoption

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – At least some of the animals rescued from a dog-fighting organization might be available for adoption.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported the more than 150 dogs seized earlier this month as part of the investigation are being treated by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Authorities arrested 10 men Dec. 6-7 on charges of dog fighting and selling drugs in the Onslow County area.

Society spokesman Emily Schneider says the organization does not yet have legal custody of the dogs. But she says the organization normally treats the dogs medically and does a series of assessments to determine if they are suitable for adoption. U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Don Connelly says some of the dogs might be needed for evidence.

