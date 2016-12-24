Dogs seized in arrest might be available for adoption

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – At least some of the animals rescued from a dog-fighting organization might be available for adoption.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported the more than 150 dogs seized earlier this month as part of the investigation are being treated by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Authorities arrested 10 men Dec. 6-7 on charges of dog fighting and selling drugs in the Onslow County area.

Society spokesman Emily Schneider says the organization does not yet have legal custody of the dogs. But she says the organization normally treats the dogs medically and does a series of assessments to determine if they are suitable for adoption. U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Don Connelly says some of the dogs might be needed for evidence.

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

(Photo: MGN)
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Driver trying to pass cars hits truck head-on, killing teen
Read More»
(Photo: MGN)
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Pender County searching for man wanted for kidnapping and rape
Read More»
voting-vote
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Voters: Keep N Carolina 2017 remapping, election schedule
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments