Driver trying to pass cars hits truck head-on, killing teen

LAUREL PARK, NC (AP) — Authorities say a Henderson County high school senior was killed in a head-on crash with a car whose driver was trying to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone.

Local media outlets report 17-year-old Derek Miller died at the scene Thursday night. He was a senior at East Henderson High School. Trooper Kelly Rhodes says Miller’s pickup truck was struck by a BMW driven by 35-year-old Matthew Schmieder, who was in critical condition at a local hospital. Rhodes says Schmieder was traveling about 55 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Troopers are awaiting the results of a blood sample before charging Schmieder. Rhodes says Schmieder’s license was already suspended for a series of accidents and speeding tickets.