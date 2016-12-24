Driver trying to pass cars hits truck head-on, killing teen

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

LAUREL PARK, NC (AP) — Authorities say a Henderson County high school senior was killed in a head-on crash with a car whose driver was trying to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone.

Local media outlets report 17-year-old Derek Miller died at the scene Thursday night. He was a senior at East Henderson High School. Trooper Kelly Rhodes says Miller’s pickup truck was struck by a BMW driven by 35-year-old Matthew Schmieder, who was in critical condition at a local hospital. Rhodes says Schmieder was traveling about 55 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Troopers are awaiting the results of a blood sample before charging Schmieder. Rhodes says Schmieder’s license was already suspended for a series of accidents and speeding tickets.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

(Photo: MGN)
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Pender County searching for man wanted for kidnapping and rape
Read More»
(Photo: MGN)
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dogs seized in arrest might be available for adoption
Read More»
Julien Allen (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriffs Office)
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Murder suspect arrested in New Hanover County
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments