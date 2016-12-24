Former homeless man turns life around, reunites with family for the holiday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY first introduced Frank Lewis during Thanksgiving, when he decided to turn his life around.

Frank ended 10 years of homelessness in Wilmington and checked himself into rehab. Little did he know that his decision to get sober changed not only his life, but his sister’s as well.

Phyllis Lewis Bowman had no idea Frank checked into rehab, when she did not hear from him on her birthday or Thanksgiving she thought the worst had happened to him.

To her surprise Frank is doing better than ever and just in time for the holidays.

“And now I’ve got a sober brother I couldn’t be happier. I mean this is the best Christmas present I could have gotten is to see my brother and see him sober. And I want to thank everybody here for doing that because otherwise he may be one of the people I see on the news dead in a ditch because he was homeless so long,” Bowman said.

Tune in tomorrow night at 11 p.m. on WWAY to see the surprise reunion you do not want to miss, and what led to what Phyllis is calling a Christmas miracle.