Pender County searching for man wanted for kidnapping and rape

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office needs your help. They are looking for Kevin Glenn Carter, a 52-year old white male, a resident of Hampstead. He is wanted for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape of a Topsail Beach woman on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Detectives with the Topsail Beach Police Department and Pender County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after the woman reported being kidnapped from her home in Topsail Beach and then taken to another location in Hampstead where he raped her. She reported being held for several hours and then released Thursday night.

Kevin Glenn Carter drives a gold 2002 Chevrolet Suburban with a North Carolina license plate, PAK-3810. The car has “Fish Bone” stickers on the back glass. Carter has relatives in the Durham, Efland and Mebane area.

If you know anything, please call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.