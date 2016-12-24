Shootout in Columbia home leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Richland County authorities have arrested a 39-year-old man following a shootout that left one man dead and two others injured.

Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson says Joseph Jones was charged Friday with murder. Coroner Gary Watts said Saturday that 23-year-old Bequan Recasner died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Local media outlets report that people arguing inside a Columbia home pulled out guns and began firing at each other. Shell casings found in the street indicate the gunfire continued outside the home. Authorities have not yet identified the other people injured. Wilson says their injuries are not life threatening.