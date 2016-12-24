Voters: Keep N Carolina 2017 remapping, election schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Voters who sued successfully in striking down nearly 30 North Carolina House and Senate districts say they would suffer greatly if federal judges delayed enforcing their ruling directing new boundaries be drawn in March and a fall special election in altered districts.

The voters filed a response Friday to a motion this month from Republican legislators asking the court’s redistricting and election schedule be set aside.

Attorneys for the GOP lawmakers also announced this week they would appeal the court’s order to the U.S. Supreme Court. The plaintiffs’ attorneys wrote the lawmakers haven’t offered enough evidence to show they would win on appeal to merit a delay, and that there’s too much harm to the public to retain districts identified as racial gerrymanders until the next regular election in 2018.