WWAY’s Full Court Press – Dec. 23

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Did you see the Full Court Press on Friday? We featured high school basketball action from the final rounds of the 2016 Leon Brogden Holiday Basketball Tournament right here in Wilmington.
The New Hanover Wildcats boys team and the Hoggard Vikings girls team each won their respective tournament championships.
Friday’s 2016 Leon Brogden Holiday Basketball Tournament Scoreboard
GIRLS
HOGGARD 71 – HAVELOCK 61 *** See Video
NORTH BRUNSWICK 63 – STROM THURMOND 50
ASHLEY 40 – CONWAY 60
LANEY 39 – NEW HANOVER 63
BOYS
NEW HANOVER 64 – SOUTH CENTRAL 52 *** See Video
ASHLEY 50 – LANEY 51
HOGGARD 61 – STROM THURMOND 41
PENDER 41 – PANTHER CREEK 59