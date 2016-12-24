WWAY’s Full Court Press – Dec. 23

Hoggard Vikings Girls Basketball posing with their Leon Brogden Championship Trophy. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Did you see the Full Court Press on Friday? We featured high school basketball action from the final rounds of the 2016 Leon Brogden Holiday Basketball Tournament right here in Wilmington.

The New Hanover Wildcats boys team and the Hoggard Vikings girls team each won their respective tournament championships.

Friday’s 2016 Leon Brogden Holiday Basketball Tournament Scoreboard

GIRLS

HOGGARD 71 – HAVELOCK 61 *** See Video

NORTH BRUNSWICK 63 – STROM THURMOND 50

ASHLEY 40 – CONWAY 60

LANEY 39 – NEW HANOVER 63

BOYS

NEW HANOVER 64 – SOUTH CENTRAL 52 *** See Video

ASHLEY 50 – LANEY 51

HOGGARD 61 – STROM THURMOND 41

PENDER 41 – PANTHER CREEK 59