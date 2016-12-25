9th annual community ice menorah lighting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Sunday marks the second night of Hanukkah and dozens of people were out in Downtown Wilmington celebrating as they lit the menorah.

Aside from a regular menorah, the crowd gathered to watch Rabbi Moshe Lieblich light a grand ice menorah. The 9th annual event on the corner of Princess and Water Street was to celebrate the miracle of lights.

Chabad of Wilmington hosted it providing people with music, dancing, donuts and fun.

The regular menorah will be on display in Downtown Wilmington throughout Hanukkah.

