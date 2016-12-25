NHRMC delivers teddy bears to patients for the holiday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Unfortunately illness does not take a break for the holidays, that is why the New Hanover Regional Medical Center makes it their mission to spread Christmas cheer to all of their patients.

One way of doing that, delivering gifts to each and every person in the hospital. For the past 12 years volunteers and staff pass out little teddy bears to make sure those who are unable to see family or friends feel special on Christmas day.

President and CEO of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, John Gizdic along with his sons were among those passing out gifts Sunday morning.

Gizdic says he wants his sons to understand what this holiday is really about.

“Some of them are not able to have family and friends here, and so by having volunteers and staff visit them and deliver a present I think it really lifts their spirits and really shows them what the holiday season is all about,” Gizdic said.

Patient, Janet Robinson says it is hard being in the hospital during the holiday but this act of kindness made Christmas a little better.

“It makes you feel good, it makes you feel, know that you’re still wanted and appreciated,” Robinson said.

Gizdic says with the help of about 900 volunteers, the hospital delivered more than 600 teddy bears to spread Christmas cheer!