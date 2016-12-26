﻿ Russia says focus not on terrorism in plane crash probe

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia’s transport minister says a pilot error or a technical fault is likely to be the cause of Sunday’s plane crash over the Black Sea.

All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military’s Tu-154 plane are believed to have died when it crashed two minutes after taking off from Russia’s Sochi. Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said in televised remarks on Monday that investigators are looking into a possible pilot error or a technical fault and that a terrorist attack was not among the main theories.

Rescue teams on Monday continued to search for victims after the plane on its way to Syria crashed into the Black Sea shortly after takeoff.

The passengers included dozens of singers in Russia’s world-famous military choir.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

donald-trump
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump to dissolve foundation before inauguration
Read More»
Photo: MSNBC
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Obama won’t specifically blame Putin
Read More»
Rex Tillerson (Photo: Exxon Mobil Corporation)
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Donald Trump picks Rex Tillerson to lead State Department
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments