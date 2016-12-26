Ashley’s Adventures: Cape Fear Museum

The Cape Fear Museum offers several interactive exhibits, including hands on science lessons. (Photo: Ashley Sturm/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Take a step back in time at the Cape Fear Museum.

Started back in the 1890’s with a Confederate relic collection, the museum now features memorabilia from the 1700’s through today.

It’s all centered around what happened here in the Cape Fear area.

“If you’re interested in the Civil War, or outer space, or even a giant sloth, we have it here at the museum,” said Sheryl Mays, the museum’s director.

At this museum, you’ll do more than read and observe.

It offers several interactive exhibits, including the International Space Station.

Even if you’ve been to the museum before, you’ll want to check back for their changing displays.

You can even attend one of its multiple classes and programs for both adults and children.

Click here to see the exhibits currently on display and for a list of classes and program.