CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Calabash woman.

According to the department’s Facebook page, 26-year-old Mashanee Lashawn Cokeley was last seen around 10 am Christmas Eve.

She was wearing a red hoodie and green pants.

Deputies say Ruben Oviedo picked Cokeley up from her Allison Drive home in a Lincoln Navigator.

His South Carolina license plate reads NBA-738.