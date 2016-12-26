Celebrating a new kind of Christmas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The organization Haiti Awake has been helping to rebuild the lives of many Haitians devastated by Hurricane Matthew.

But during the holidays two of the men working on the ground got a chance to take a break and spend time in Wilmington.

“For them, coming here, it opens their eyes to a different world,” Haiti Awake President, Becky Graves said.

A world full of new and exciting experiences, especially during the holidays. From exploring the beach, to trying out new toys, Haiti Awake Ground Director Steeve Derard and Orphanage Manager Jean Pierre Paul ‘Polo’ Charles are having a blast.

“There are so many things they do for me, because I can’t do them for myself. So it’s fun having them here for Christmas, because I get to kind of spoil them and do things for them and let them relax,” Graves said.

It is a nice break from the hard work they are doing to rebuild their communities in Haiti, enjoying the spirit of Christmas while learning what this holiday is really about.

“I’m glad I was able to come so that I will be able to share what I learned from Christmas in the US with my family,” Derard said.

Bringing joy and happiness back to their home country, that is their mission after the holidays. When asked what their favorite part was aside from WI-FI, they both said giving and receiving gifts.

“Receiving gift and spending time with friends,” Charles said.

However, Graves begs to differ.

“They can eat some cookies and some ham. They had HoneyBaked Ham yesterday for the first time. They loved the ham. So they may say gifts, but I’m thinking it’s the food,” Graves said.

Whether it is the food or gifts, both Derard and Charles are grateful to be in the states. It is an exciting trip made possible through the organization.

“Haiti Awake, it’s like a family. It’s not only an organization, a non-profit organization, it’s like a family,” Charles said.

A family working hard to rebuild a broken country in need.

“Keep praying for us in Haiti. We know God can do everything. Nothing is impossible for God. We still need prayers,” Derard said.

For more information on Haiti Awake and all of the work they do click here.