Christmas tree recycling locations open

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are still 11 days of Christmas to go, but many of you may already be taking down your decorations. So what do you do with your Christmas tree?

In New Hanover County, free Christmas tree recycling begins today and runs through Feb. 1. You can drop off your tree during daylight hours at one of four locations:

Ogden Park

Home Depot in Monkey Junction

Home Depot on Eastwood Road

New Hanover County Landfill

The Brunswick County Landfill will accept Christmas trees for recycling from county residents and property owners for free starting Saturday and running through Jan. 30. You can also take your Christmas trees to a county convenient site, but there is a $5 per tree charge at those locations.

In Pender County, residents can take trees to the convenience sites in Hampstead and Rocky Point during normal business hours through Jan. 13.

Remember to remove all decorations, including lights, ornaments and tinsel, before dropping off your tree.